Water spout opens up in the middle of Merewether street

HUNTER Water crews are on the scene in Merewether after a pipe burst sending a fountain of water out of the middle of a suburban street.
The Curry Street incident was reported to Hunter Water just after 9am on Thursday. It created a spectacular sight with two streams of water spraying as high as the power lines.
Hunter Water's customer team are communicating with residents impacted and maintenance crews are investigating the cause of the burst water pipe.
On Wednesday Hunter Water were in Curry Street repairing a leak and it's unknown at this stage if the water fountain is related to those maintenance works.
More information to come.
In a separate incident in February a burst water main in Toronto's Cary Street flooded several properties.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.