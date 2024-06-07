Imagine State of Origin plus basketball crowds straining the suburbs

Yes, Trump may fit all the names that dispute his character, but when he takes centre stage everyone listens. Maybe the world and indeed the USA, requires what some may call a bully to straighten out an indecisive globe that I believe has lost its moral compass, that prefers to attack the victim and reward the aggressor. I believe it takes a bully to stand up to Russia, China and North Korea; a bully who says what he means and does what he says. At present, I believe the USA is a joke and Australia is not far behind.