Letters

Imagine State of Origin plus basketball crowds straining the suburbs

By Letters to the Editor
June 8 2024 - 4:00am
Kezie Apps in Thursday night's State of Origin. Picture by Marina Neil
THERE was an expected crowd of 30,000 supporters for the Women's State of Origin on Thursday night at McDonald Jones Stadium. Can you imagine if the Hunter Indoor Sports Centre is constructed at Wallarah Oval, where it is projected that there will be 22,000 visitors per week?

