What's Donald Trump's appeal in Australia?

RECENTLY I went to the ED at the Calvary Mater where, after various tests, it was determined that I had had a heart attack. I was then admitted to the coronary care unit (CCU) and taken to the John Hunter to have an angiogram, then back later to the Mater. Over two days, I had nothing but the best care from everyone involved. They were pleasant, helpful, understanding and caring. Both hospitals were crazily busy and the staff were run off their feet, but I never felt a nuisance. This covers everyone from the harried staff in the ED, to the transport personnel to the nurses in the CCU to the staff at the John Hunter. Please take this as my personal thanks. You deserve it.