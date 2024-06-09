Newcastle Herald
Letters

What's Donald Trump's appeal in Australia?

By Letters to the Editor
June 10 2024 - 4:00am
Donald Trump. Picture by Al Bello/Getty Images
I WAS shocked to read that one in three Australians and 46 per cent of Coalition voters want Donald Trump to win the US elections. This is an increase of around six per cent since 2020, when Trump lost the election. His supporters contested the 2020 election results in over 50 court cases and not one of the Courts supported Trump's voting fraud claims. Trump then subsequently encouraged the riot in Washington which attempted to destroy their democracy.

