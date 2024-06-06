We have further to go on active Newcastle transport, even a decade on

From what I saw in Europe, I can't help but think that getting people out of their cars would have been more successful had the railway into the city been retained and the buses had not been privatised. Before this occurred, Newcastle's public transport was much better than what we have now. If the powers that be really want people to get out of their cars, it might be a good idea to have a look at what cities elsewhere have done, particularly Zurich and Amsterdam. They might learn something.