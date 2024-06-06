Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Catholic school staff walk off job in response to 'offensive' salary offer

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated June 6 2024 - 5:54pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSO staff strike in Newcastle, pictures by Simone De Peak

HUNTER Catholic schools office staff walked off the job on Thursday for one hour after efforts to strike a salary deal with the diocese stuttered.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.