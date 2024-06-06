Weekend planner: Live music, smoked meats, fleeces, ice hockey & more

A Photographic Ode to Lake Macquarie's Music Scene Saturday & Sunday, 10am to 4pm, Warners Bay Theatre.
Artist talk - Bernard Ollis 11am to 12pm, Museum of Art and Culture yapang, Lake Macquarie, 1A First Street, Booragul.
Australian Ice Hockey League - Newcastle Northstars v Melbourne Ice 5pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
Handmade Markets in the Hunter 9am to 2pm, Kevin Sobels Wines, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Harvest Festival Central Coast Saturday & Sunday, various locations, visit website for full details.
Hold Fast: An Exhibition by Soren Hillis opening night 6pm, Blackstone Gallery Newcastle, 470 Hunter Street, Newcastle.
Feathers & Fur Art Exhibition Saturday & Sunday, 10am to 5pm, Morpeth Gallery, 5 Green Street, Morpeth.
Festival Of The Fleeces Saturday & Sunday, Merriwa.
Ivan Aristeguieta: Too Easy 7pm, Civic Playhouse, Newcastle.
Lake Mac Meet the Makers 10am to 4pm, Museum of Art and Culture yapang, 1A First Street, Booragul.
Lola Rose Art Exhibition Saturday & Sunday 10am to 3pm, Warners Bay Theatre.
Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow ft. MC Andy Saunders, Daniel Connell, David Quirk, He Huang, Prue Blake, 8pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle
Members of the Society of Artists Newcastle Exhibition 9.30am to 3.30pm, RJD Gallery Society of Artists Newcastle, 38 Howe Street, Lambton.
Samoan Independence Day 10am to 4pm, Lambton Park.
Smoke in Broke 2024 Saturday & Sunday 10am to 7pm, McNamara Park, 1273 Milbrodale Road, Broke.
Wollombi Taste Festival Saturday & Sunday, various locations in Wollombi.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to 12pm, corner of Brunker and Glebe Roads, Adamstown.
ARTSPACE Free Family Art-making 10am to 10.45am, Museum of Art and Culture Lake Macquarie, yapang, 1A First Street, Booragul.
Australian Ice Hockey League - Newcastle Northstars v Perth Thunder 4pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
Made & Found Market 10am to 2pm, Webb Park, Redhead.
Miss Porter's House Museum June Open Day 1pm to 4pm, Miss Porter's House Museum, 434 King Street, Newcastle West.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Newcastle Fire & Flow 2pm to 8.30pm, King Edward Park Rotunda, The Hill.
Newcastle Machines & Macchiatos 8am to 10am, 291 King Street, Newcastle.
Sunday Blues & Smoked Meats 11.30am, The Valley Brewhouse, 9 Fleming Street, Nulkaba.
Sunday Sweat 2024 10.30am to 12.30pm, The Hamilton Community Hive, 156 Beaumont Street, Hamilton.
Jet, with Willie J and The Bad Books, Saturday 8pm, Bar On The Hill, Callaghan.
Minds Matter Festival ft. Catpiss, Ferny Fairway, Nana Klumpp, Splendid Fiasco, The Cheaks, Not Good Not Bad, Open House, Goon Gremlins, IV, Carnivara, Jesse Morrison, Chloe Gill, Winfield, Tala Cheyanna, Chloe & Alexine, Micky Flynn, Saturday 3pm, Hamilton Station Hotel, Islington.
Pete Murray, with Kyle Lionhart, Saturday, 6pm, Shoal Bay Country Club.
Steve Balbi, with Piper Butcher, Saturday 7.30pm, Flamingos Live, Lambton.
Pez, with Skrub, Martian, Saturday 8pm, King Street Warehouse, Newcastle West.
The Urban Chiefs Saturday 8pm, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
Lash Bash: Dunny's Farewell Saturday 8pm, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Wickham.
Blunt Cactus, with Calypso Groj, Jasmine Dorothy, Saturday 8pm, Adamstown Bowling Club.
Carrington Crawl ft Bloody Hell, Fungas, Mild West, Slow Cinema, Butterknife, SF Wrens, Spuz, Nana Klumpp, ChaiChester, Breeze, Piper Butcher & The Warning, Sunday 12pm, various Carrington venues starting at Carrington Bowling Club.
ARC presents Led Zeppelin IV Sunday 8pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Dear Seattle, with Delivery, Jet City Sports Club, Deadshowws Sunday 8pm, King Street Bandroom, Newcastle West.
Keep Stockton Rockin Concert ft. Boney Rivers, Barracuda, Overload, Simply Divinyls, Rock Rhapsody 1pm to 8pm, Stockton Bowling Club, 122 Mitchell Street, Stockton.
Loons, with Boycott, Shaky Premise Sunday 8pm, King Street Warehouse, Newcastle West.
Venus Fly Trap, with Lost Plaza, Stoney Dubs, Sunday 8pm, Hamilton Station Hotel, Islington.
After Five presents Simply The Best Sunday 2pm, Flamingos Live, Lambton.
