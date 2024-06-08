Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

'Brains like Ferraris': ADHD program helping kids reach their potential

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
June 8 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Heidi Goldsmith said the brains of those with ADHD were "like a Ferrari motor" that needs stronger brakes. Picture by Simone De Peak
Dr Heidi Goldsmith said the brains of those with ADHD were "like a Ferrari motor" that needs stronger brakes. Picture by Simone De Peak

An ADHD pilot project at Wallsend set to treat more than 100 children in its first year is making a case to become a permanent clinic.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Health

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.