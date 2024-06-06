Krystian maps path to new contract at Knights after NRL return

Krystian Mapapalangi admits he pondered whether he would ever get another chance in the NRL during what proved about an 18-month period without playing essentially any competitive rugby league.
A rookie debutant for the Knights late in the 2022 season at 19 years of age, playing two consecutive games, Mapapalangi suffered back-to-back shoulder injuries the following year.
He did one prior to the 2023 campaign and then on his first run in his return NSW Cup game, snapping screws in half that were holding ligaments together.
The two bouts of reconstructive surgery were a difficult lay-off for the now 21-year-old centre, who made his NRL return against Canterbury last week.
"I haven't had a good run with injuries, obviously my shoulder and then coming back and having a concussion in the [2024] trials," he said. "Then I got injured again in the first round .... and I missed five games.
"The shoulders - I didn't have a bad injury like that growing up ... so it definitely took a toll on me when I did it for the second time.
"There were a couple of nights by myself just thinking about it, even if I would come back and play, and even get a chance like this.
"But I just stuck my head down, and kept praying and I give thanks to my Lord for where I'm at today."
Mapapalangi, retained for Sunday's clash with Melbourne, despite by his own standards, an average outing last week, is still building himself back up following his injuries.
He has worked hard in the gym to build his physical strength, but now requires game time to get his confidence back. In the scheme of things, he is still learning to play senior footy.
When he debuted, he was part of the under-21 Jersey Flegg side.
He played 10 NSW Cup games that year, one in 2023 and five this season.
But in a double show of faith, Knights coach Adam O'Brien not only opted to hand him a first-grade start last week, but also back him again this week.
The opportunity is not lost on Mapapalangi in the final year of his contract with Newcastle, who he joined from Manly.
"I love 'Adsy', he's always supported me," Mapapalangi said.
"I'd love to stay here in Newcastle next year.
"Obviously I've got to play some good footy first, and stay on the field.
"That was my main goal this year, just to get some consistency ... and once I get consistent footy, I'll be back to my best."
A Sydney product who had about 100 family and friends attend his debut, Mapapalangi credited his support network for helping him get back into the NRL side, singling out veteran Knights centre Dane Gagai.
"He's a great role model," Mapapalangi said.
"Even Hymel Hunt. He doesn't play anymore, but he still messages me a lot.
"He's a great mate of mine, and I'm glad to have someone like him that checks up on me."
