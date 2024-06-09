Scot's honour: Highland Games founder gets King's nod

HITTING the bass drum and marching proudly with the Scone RSL Pipes and Drums band is where you'll often find Charles Cooke.
Being Scottish runs in the veins of the 75-year-old from Gundy who is a life member of the Clan MacLeod Society of Australia (NSW), a Highland Scottish clan associated with the Isle of Skye.
"I suppose having a family with a Scottish background - you tend to get a lot of that sort of thing put into you when you're going. It's always been in the blood," he said.
The proud Scotsman is now being honoured with an Order of Australia medal (OAM) in the Kings Birthday Honours for his service to the Scottish community in NSW.
"It blew me away," he said when he found out he would be receiving the accolade on June 10.
"It comes out of the blue - I suppose when you get recognised and honoured by your fellow members of the community it's certainly a big boost."
From founding the Aberdeen Highland Games, to holding various positions with the committee and the band, as well being a Scottish Australian Heritage Council member and being heavily involved in his community with the RFS and Anzac Day ceremonies, Mr Cooke is feeling entirely grateful and humble.
"I think it's the fact that you've been recognised for what's gone on, I think that's probably the greatest thing - the recognition," he said.
In the early 1990s Mr Cooke attended various highland gatherings in Glen Innes, Bundanoon and Maclean, and in 2000 he was involved in setting up the Aberdeen games.
"In year one I said 'oh well, you know we'll give it a run and see what happens', never expecting it to grow the way it has," he said.
"This year is our 25th year, I suppose it has exceeded all expectations."
Now in his 70s he has decided to take a step back from playing in the Scone band but will continue to support his sons - one who is a piper and the other who is a snare drummer.
"I'm easing myself out of this. My legs are giving out and I have trouble doing parades. That's one of the things about ageing - realising you can't go on forever," he said.
Mr Cooke wanted to thank his three children and his with Kerry for their support and will continue to support the Scottish community of the state.
Aberdeen Highland Games, Hunter Valley; founder, 2000, former president, current vice president, former Bands Coordinator, former Public Officer.
The Clan MacLeod Society of Australia (NSW) Inc; member, since 1980s, life member since 2019, former vice president, Northern Region, 20 years, former Host, Clan Gatherings, over 20 years.
Scone RSL Pipes and Drums; Secretary/Treasurer, 25 years, founding member since 1995, former Drum Major.
Scottish Heritage Organisations; Design, Upper Hunter Valley Tartan, Member Hunter District Pipe Band Association current, Scottish Australian Heritage Council, current, member Hunter Valley Scots Club.
United Grand Lodge of NSW and ACT; Member, since 1967, former member, Prince of Wales Lodge 102, 50 Year Certificate and Jewel, 2018, former member, The Prince of Wales Lodge, Scone Lodge 183, Treasurer, 1998-2019 and Master, 1980 and 1997.
Gundy Crown Reserve Trust; Trustee, 30 years, Chairman, 15 years.
Community; member of Gundy Rural Fire Brigade, NSW Rural Fire Service, since 2003, founding member, Upper Hunter Education Fund Inc, and former treasurer, founding member, Gundy Anzac Day Committee Inc., founding member and former president, Gundy Gala Day Committee, former president and Committee Member, Scone Grammar School Parents and Friends, former secretary, Gundy Bushman's Carnival Association, six years and Committee Member 10 years.
