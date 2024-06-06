Greg Prichard: Back to State of Origin drawing board after Game I

DON'T let the early send-off leaving them a man down for 73 minutes in game one cloud the fact NSW face an enormous challenge to try to keep the State of Origin series alive by winning game two.
And to have any chance of doing so they're going to have to perform major surgery at the selection table.
Some people - mainly Queenslanders, whose team has always had less players to pick from and which therefore appears more loyal through necessity - love to ridicule the NSW penchant for making significant changes after losses.
But it has traditionally been the NSW way and it has never bothered me.
Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't and the bottom line is that Blues coach Michael Maguire, having watched his team lose 38-10 at Accor Stadium, must do something or his dream will die at the MCG on June 26.
The warning signs were there before NSW centre Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i was dismissed for almost knocking Queensland fullback Reece Walsh's block off with his shoulder-to-the-head tackle.
The Blues had muscled up at the start and were getting stuck in on defence. For a minute or two it looked like the team Maguire had picked, based around defensive endeavour, was going to do its job.
But pretty quickly the Maroons produced a set in which they rolled the length of the field before scoring the opening try.
That wasn't how it was supposed to happen as far as the Blues were concerned.
The Sua'ali'I send-off has predictably divided opinion, with the most ridiculous take being that there should be different rules around Origin.
That's the belief his penalty should not have stretched beyond 10 minutes in the sin bin because sending him off for good ruined the game as a spectacle.
Easy to say while you're sitting back on the lounge with a beer in hand and a half-eaten pizza on the coffee table. Just be glad it wasn't your head.
It took a bit longer for reality to bite in Origin than in the NRL, but that eventually happened when brawling, whether it was one-on-one or involving any number of players, was rubbed out. Now it has just bitten harder.
But that's a whole other story and the Neanderthals can keep whinging about it right into the weekend, which they probably will.
What we're concerned with here is judging the NSW performance within that framework of being a man down for almost the entire game, which isn't easy, and suggesting what needs to be changed.
I thought the Maguire approach of picking strong defensive players and relying on his attackers doing enough on top of that to make the difference was a good idea, but in hindsight it was doomed to fail.
We don't know for sure what would've happened had it remained 13 on 13, but the likelihood is that Queensland still would've won. Just not by any great margin.
And to find the evidence we have to look at what NSW did in attack - particularly before exhaustion crept in towards the end.
I'm a Nicho Hynes fan, but Origin may not be for him.
He put in a good kick for Zac Lomax's try, but the rest of his kicking game was generally poor and with the ball in hand he didn't have the absolute urgency that you routinely see from the Queensland playmakers.
I'm not convinced Mitchell Moses, who has played three Origin games, is the answer at halfback at this level either, but it appears certain he'll get the nod for game two if he remains fit.
There's no-one else.
Five-eighth Jarome Luai did better than his halves partner Hynes, but his running across-field and around in circles whilst trying to spy a hole in the defence is infuriating. And he missed too many tackles.
It's at least got to be a conversation, whether to promote someone like Matt Burton for him.
Kotoni Staggs is back from injury for Brisbane this weekend. He's got to be a contender for the centres, with Sua'ili'I presumably out suspended.
No matter how successful you are at club level, not everything converts successfully to Origin level.
That "fulcrum" style that the Panthers use in attack with Isaah Yeo was eaten up by the Queenslanders when NSW copied it under Brad Fittler's coaching.
It wasn't nearly as prevalent on Wednesday night, but once when Yeo did slip into fulcrum mode and tried to send a pass out the back, Maroons halfback Daly Cherry-Evans anticipated it, intercepted the ball and raced away to set up a try.
I just wonder, would someone else be better in his position?
One Panther who should - and presumably will - be back in the Blues team for Origin II if fit is fullback Dylan Edwards, after a training injury cost him his place for game one.
Veteran James Tedesco started off well as the emergency replacement for Edwards by anticipating a Luai grubber kick towards the in-goal and scoring a try off it.
But he also made a couple of mistakes, badly missed a tackle on Ben Hunt for a Maroons try and wasn't the threat out of the back when it comes to returning the ball off kicks that Edwards has become.
Elsewhere, why did Maguire appoint Jake Trbojevic as captain and then give him such limited game time? Under those circumstances, what's the point in Trbojevic remaining in the side?
The Blues must look harder to find points and that includes weighing up whether a specialist defensive hooker like Reece Robson remains the best choice over Api Koroisau or Wayde Egan.
Or do we need two hookers in the 17-man squad?
I'm not saying NSW should definitely make all of these changes, but they should at least make some.
There were some terrific performances by NSW players, including Spencer Leniu, Stephen Crichton and Lomax.
But the Blues need more and they must find it quickly, or it will be a third straight series lost.
