'It's our turn': Blues ready to take bull by the horns

IT'S state vs state, mate vs mate - but with a bucking bull coming out of a gate.
Some of the best bull riders from the Hunter will be among the top cowboys in NSW and Queensland to put on blue or maroon this weekend to compete in the opening round of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Australia Origin series.
Four of the 10 competitors selected for the Blues hail from the Hunter, including team captain Lachlan Richardson - from Gresford.
Queensland has won every series since the competition's inception in 2019, so Richardson hopes to bring the title south of the Tweed.
"Origin is very special and there is something about putting that jersey on for your home state," he said.
"It's going to be a good couple of events. Every bull, every opportunity, we've got to make the most of so we can win."
The series kicks off in Brisbane on Saturday, before the second round at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on June 22, and the final showdown in Cairns on July 13.
Josh Grant, of Windella, and Thomas Hudson, of Dungog, have made the NSW team, while Singleton bull rider Jono Couling is one of four debutantes set to compete this Saturday.
The 30-year-old has been riding since he was eight and told the Newcastle Herald he couldn't wait to pull on the blue jersey.
"[It's] definitely on everyone's goal list to make the Origin side each year, the same as footy," he said.
"I think it's going to be a huge atmosphere in the indoor arenas. [There's] a lot of pride when you pull on your state's jersey, so I can't wait.
"The Queenslanders have a strong team but so do we. They have won a few years in a row, so now it's our turn."
