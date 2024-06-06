Late Maroons field goal sinks NSW in Newcastle Origin thriller

Queensland hooker Lauren Brown has kicked a field goal with two minutes left on the clock to complete a stunning Maroons comeback and keep the Women's Origin series alive in front of a record-breaking crowd in Newcastle on Thursday night.
The Maroons, who trailed until Brown's 68th-minute kick, fought back from 6-0 down and then 10-4 to steal an 11-10 victory in enemy territory.
The win, which came in front of 25,782 supporters on a wet and soggy night at McDonald Jones Stadium, levels the series at 1-1 following the Sky Blues' win in Brisbane last month.
It sets up a huge inaugural third deciding match in Townsville later this month.
The Sky Blues had looked most likely for majority of the match on the rain-soaked ground after scoring the only try in the first half.
The Maroons struck back in the 53rd minute to make it 6-4 before NSW scored a few minutes later to move 10-4 ahead. But the Maroons never gave up and scored late to level at 10-all with less than 10 minutes remaining.
Brown's field goal capped a thrilling final 15 minutes and completed what should prove a confidence-boosting win.
It had been a lively opening to the game and Novocastrian Caitlan Johnston set the tone early when she nailed former Knights teammate Romy Tietzel in one of the opening sets. The Queensland back-bower slipped into the tackle but was hit hard by the NSW prop.
The emotions heightened further when Maroons prop Shannon Mato was penalised for pulling Yasmin Clydsdale's hair.
Both sides had trouble building momentum in the first 20 minutes, but it was NSW who broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when Keeley Davis, who was named at lock but dropped to the bench in a late change pre-game, barged over from dummy-half on the left edge.
Sky Blues halfback Rachael Pearson converted to make it 6-0.
The visitors went close to scoring a few minutes later but winger Evania Pelite was held up by multiple NSW players mere centimetres short of the try-line.
The Blues temporarily lost centre Jess Sergis to a head-injury assessment after she was hit high a few minutes before half-time.
The rain settled in after the break and with a few errors, neither team managed to make inroads until Maroons halfback Ali Brigginshaw threw a cut-out pass for centre Shenae Ciesiolka to score in the 53rd minute.
Brown missed the conversion which left Queensland trailing 6-4 with less than 15 minutes left to play.
NSW five-eighth Corban Baxter threw a similar pass at the other end a few minutes later to put winger Tiana Penitani over in the left corner for what felt like a match-winner.
But Queensland got the ball back off the restart after a smart kick-off from Romy Teitzel that put the ball over the sideline, and they made the most of it when five-eighth Tarryn Aiken darted over from close range a few plays later.
With two minutes left on the clock, Brown nailed her field goal from about 25 metres out to silence the mostly NSW-strong crowd.
