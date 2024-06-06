Hundreds show up to farewell beloved Kmart doorman

A crowd stretching from Kmart all the way back to the food court at Green Hills gathered to farewell beloved retiring doorman Glenn.
The Kmart doorman, who had spent almost 18 years with the company, is well known to Green Hills shoppers for being kind, telling great jokes and putting a smile on the faces of younger shoppers.
Customer Chloe Sumner organised the clap out originally for the mum's group she's a part of, but after making a Facebook event for it public, the clap out quickly gained popularity.
More than a thousand people responded that they were interested, and Ms Sumner said she'd estimate there were about 200 people who came along to give Glenn a send-off to remember on Friday, May 31.
"He's just a really nice man that's always made people laugh with his dad jokes, and he just has a really kind personality so I just thought if there's anyone who deserves recognition and celebration for all his years of work, it's him," she said.
"He's been there since it opened as Target and then changed over to Kmart so he's been there for a long time."
Ms Sumner said his presence at the door made a lot of people happy.
"People have just really loved his personality and the funny jokes that he makes on the door when people are going out and getting their receipts checked," she said.
Ms Sumner was blown away by the response.
"It went really well, I was surprised at how many people turned up to wish him well," she said.
