Damning child protection report: 'Inefficient, ineffective & unsustainable'

THE NSW child protection system is 'inefficient, ineffective, and unsustainable', a damning report by the NSW Auditor General says.
The system is crisis-driven, lacks clarity, and fails to monitor the wellbeing of the 14,000 kids in out of home care.
Of the $3.1 billion the Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) spent on trying to keep kids safe in 2022-23, only a fraction went into family support services (13 per cent).
"Despite recommendations from numerous reviews, DCJ has not redirected its resources from a 'crisis driven' model, to an early intervention model that supports families at the earliest point in the child protection process," the report, released today (June 6, 2024) says.
"DCJ is not meeting its legislated responsibility to ensure that families have access to services, and to prevent children from being removed to out of home care."
Since 2018-2019, there have been increasing child protection reports, escalating out of home care costs, insufficient placement options for children with complex needs, and limited services or support for children and families engaged in the child protection system.
Of the 400,000 child protection reports the department received in 2022-2023, 112,592 children were identified as meeting a threshold for presumed 'risk of significant harm', it says.
"However, 75 per cent of these children did not receive a home-based safety assessment by a DCJ caseworker to confirm these risks.
Their cases were closed with no follow up from DCJ, and DCJ did not know the outcomes for those children.
In 2022-23, DCJ closed 63 per cent of the cases of children presumed to be at risk of significant harm due to the 'competing work priorities' of case workers, the auditor general found.
"Around 85,000 children had their cases closed without a home-based risk and safety assessment.
"Approximately 71,000 children had their cases closed because there were no available caseworkers to assess them in the home."
The multiple and repetitious nature of the department's five mandatory desktop assessments consumed the time of many caseworkers and managers, it said.
Where a service was provided, DCJ was unable to provide a breakdown of what type of service was provided and their effectiveness was not evaluated or known.
Their cases were closed with out any follow up service s from DCJ, and DCJ does not know the outcomes for these children.- NSW Auditor General Bola Oyetunji
"DCJ dedicates significant human resources to repetitious desktop assessments of child protection reports, but does not allocate sufficient resources to support families and children," it says.
Poor service planning has meant that most families in the child protection system do not have access to services to address child protection risks.
The system is also failing to provide assistance to parents to mitigate risks in the home before a child is removed and the department has limited evidence to show it is meeting legislative requirements, Auditor General Bola Oyetunji said.
"The agency does not know whether the wellbeing of children is improving or declining. Many children experience trauma before, during and after being removed from their families ...
"DCJ has failed in its duty of care by not assessing these children, and by not understanding how the agency's actions and decisions are affecting them over time."
While one of the department's aims was to restore children to their parents, that number was declining, down by nearly one third (27 per cent) between 2018 and 2023.
The department has failed to act on the findings of successive inquiries and reviews, it said.
There have been 12 in the past decade, involving more than 200 recommendations, yet DCJ had made minimal changes to its resource profile or service model.
The number of kids living in "costly and inappropriate environments" such as hotels, motels, and serviced apartments also came under fire.
That number was at 471 in August, 2023, a clear failure to provide 'safe, nurturing, stable and secure' accommodation.
That so-called emergency accommodation model cost the agency $300 million last financial year.
The department's arrangements with contracted non-government service providers were criticised for being overly complex and confusing.
There were delays in receiving payments, often due to the 'many layers of DCJ sign-offs' required.
"Over the past five years, DCJ has made changes to program names, rules, and guidelines - in some instances,without notifying contracted NGOs."
The audit has made 11 recommendations, the first, "an urgent priority" - "to implement structured measures to understand the experiences of children in out of home care in relation to they physical safety and psychological well being".
Others included putting an end to the use of emergency accommodation options such as hotels, introducing a better model to accredit and train foster carers, and developing an effective business to business interface with contracted providers.
The second report released today, Safeguarding the rights of Aboriginal children in the child protection system, says the department has failed to deliver on Aboriginal strategies and reforms in the last five years.
The NSW Minister for Communities and Families Kate Washington said the department would accept, or "accept in principle" all of the recommendations.
"The findings of both the NSW Auditor-General's reports confirm everything we've been saying since we came into government - that the child protection system is in need of significant structural reform," Ms Washington said.
"The recommendations of these reports create a critical roadmap for reform, strengthening our drive for positive change.
"For the sake of vulnerable children in families right across NSW, we are determined to fix the broken child protection system that we inherited.
"We have begun the work to repair the system, but as laid out in these reports, there are significant issues in every direction, so it's going to take time to deliver the outcomes children and young people deserve."
Ms Washington said the Minns Labor Government's reform was focused on supporting at risk families, reducing the over-representation of Aboriginal children in out-of-home care and enhancing services to improve outcomes for children and young people in care into the future.
New initiatives now in place to address those issues included:
