Wake up to ocean views and a quintessential holiday at home lifestyle

302/1 Scott Street, Newcastle East
4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
At 1 Scott Street, the sea laps the shore within steps of your door, and it's an effortless barefoot stroll to the newly refurbished Newcastle Ocean Baths.
Wake up to ocean views, enjoy the sight of big ships waiting to enter the harbour and whales breaching. In the evenings, watch as massive cruise liners depart, accompanied by the cannons of Fort Scratchley firing a farewell salute to those onboard.
Revel in the quintessential 'holiday at home' lifestyle that this prized Newcastle East address can offer.
Inside, the open plan living area is drenched in northerly sunlight with stacker door opening to a large, sheltered terrace that's perfect for alfresco entertaining and relaxation as you enjoy the views over Parnell Place Park.
The apartment comes with a stack of updates including improvements to the kitchen, fresh decor throughout, plush new carpet and blackbutt flooring, all three toilets replaced, and plantation shutters and custom curtains added to the windows.
Enjoy the versatility of a fourth bedroom or additional living/dining space, complemented by the resort facilities of a gym, lap pool, sauna, and spa.
"The standout feature of this property is the large floor plate compared to other apartments in the area," listing agent Damon Sellis from Street Property said.
"This, and the liveability of the area: a 50m stroll from your double garage to the beach and nearby refurbished bathes, and close proximity to the city. It offers one of the best lifestyles on the east coast of Australia.
"It's going to appeal to locals looking to downsize and out-of-towners wishing to live in Newcastle East."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.