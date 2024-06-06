Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Pistol-shooting MP Dan Repacholi misses out on his sixth Olympics

RD
By Robert Dillon
June 6 2024 - 12:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Five-time Olympian Dan Repacholi. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Five-time Olympian Dan Repacholi. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Hunter MP Dan Repacholi has missed out on a berth at his sixth successive Olympics after falling short in his last qualifying event in Munich.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RD

Robert Dillon

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.