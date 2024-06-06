Pistol-shooting MP Dan Repacholi misses out on his sixth Olympics

Hunter MP Dan Repacholi has missed out on a berth at his sixth successive Olympics after falling short in his last qualifying event in Munich.
The towering shooter from Nulkaba needed a top-50 finish in the 10-metre air pistol event to secure a qualification ranking for the Paris Games.
But he finished 75th of 115 in the preliminary rounds, posting a score of 567, five points adrift of his target.
A former Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Repacholi represented Australia at the Athens, Beijing, London, Rio and Tokyo Olympics.
The federal member for the Hunter expressed his gratitude on social media for the "incredible support" he has received.
"Your encouragement and belief in me meant the world," he said.
"Unfortunately, I didn't make the team this time. I am grateful for all the support I have received from the Hunter community, my work colleagues and most of all, my family. Thanks again and I look forward to getting back home in the coming days ... see you all soon."
