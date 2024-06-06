Newcastle Herald
High Court dismisses Dubai billionaire's Hunter horse stud tax loophole

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated June 6 2024 - 4:33pm, first published 4:30pm
A file photo of a Hunter Valley horse stud.
The High Court has dismissed an appeal from Hunter-based Godolphin, ruling that the horse stud could not claim a tax exemption intended for farmers.

