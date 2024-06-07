Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Quiet, safe space': where you can go to honour those lost in bus crash

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
June 8 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The memorial will open to the public from Saturday, June 8. Picture by Cessnock City Council
The memorial will open to the public from Saturday, June 8. Picture by Cessnock City Council

A MEMORIAL garden dedicated to honouring the victims of the Greta bus crash is set to open to the public today.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.