Harbourside location and convenience promises dynamic lifestyle options

328 Wharf Road, Newcastle
3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Enjoy the lifestyle on offer in this wonderful multilevel harbourside Torrens Title townhouse.
Located on the edge of Newcastle's iconic harbour, offering an unrivalled location just a leisurely stroll or bike ride away from Nobbys Beach or lightrail to interchange or Newcastle Beach.
In the heart of the action you are located an easy walk to the charm of Darby Street's coffee and boutique shopping strip, or Civic Square for a show at the theatre or fine dining or cocktails at The Roundhouse.
With privacy assured the property has a unique multi level layout.
The home boasts three-bedrooms with stylish open plan living, an island kitchen, and a master bedroom and ensuite on the upper level that grants you city skyline views.
The main living level has a stylish kitchen with quality appliances, plenty of cupboard space and stone bench tops and opens out to a functional living space with first-floor balcony to soak in the dynamic ambience that surrounds the property.
Other great features include laundry, storage and single generous garage with internal access on entry level and ducted air-conditioning.
"This wonderful home will be sure to attract even the most discerning buyer," listing agent Darren Penn from Ray White Newcastle Lake Macquarie said.
"With convenience, practicality, functionality and prime location right at your fingertips, what's not to love about this gorgeous harbourside townhouse."
