Fifita, Mata'utia to clash again as The Entrance visit Lakes United

DAVID Fifita finally got one back on Peter Mata'utia when The Entrance beat Lakes United in their season-opening clash in April.
Mata'utia had a 12-0 record against Fifita during their years in the Super League before joining their respective Newcastle Rugby League clubs this season.
But Fifita's Tigers got the chocolates in a 28-24 win over Lakes at No.2 Sportsground in round one.
Now, Mata'utia and Lakes will be out to avenge the loss when the two sides meet at Cahill Oval on Saturday.
Lakes, who after seventh after two wins, a draw and two losses, host fifth-placed The Entrance from 3pm. The Tigers have a 3-3 record, having played an extra game.
The Entrance are coming off an 18-8 loss to Maitland on Tuesday night, while Lakes haven't played since losing to Maitland on May 11.
They had a bye and their match last weekend against Central was postponed.
For The Entrance, fullback Tony Pellow has been named to return after missing Tuesday's game. Jack Kelly is listed at centre for Lakes.
The match is one of three Saturday fixtures that are repeats from round one.
League leaders Cessnock take on Macquarie in a game that has been switched to Howe Park, Abermain.
Cessnock Sportsground is set to be unavailable for an extended period after being damaged last weekend, when the Goannas beat Souths 30-12.
Maitland are at home to Northern. The Pickers will be without Brock Lamb after he injured his shoulder midweek.
In the other game, Central host Souths at St John Oval.
All games are at 3pm.
