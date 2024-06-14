Seaside serenity meets architectural elegance in prime Merewether locale

61 Hickson Street, Merewether
5 beds | 5 bath | 2 car
Totally private from the world in a central Newcastle location a five minute stroll from the beach, this family hideaway is the pinnacle of Merewether living, embraced by the beauty of Glenrock State Conservation Area and ocean views viewable from every room.
The last house on the southern side of this blue-ribbon cul-de-sac, the Kevin Snell designed residence flaunts the results of a no expense spared 2018 renovation offering the space, style and serenity that most can only dream of.
The inspiring architecture is staged over three levels with many distinctive features synonymous with the multi award-winning architect including oversized windows framing the breathtaking coastal vistas.
Clever design provides separation where needed plus multiple living spaces that accommodate those that love to entertain all linked by an internal elevator.
Discover two huge bedrooms, one with ensuite, alongside a discreet home theatre upfront.
A soaring glass-roofed atrium serves as the nexus, linking this haven to a private sleeping wing comprising three en-suited bedrooms.
Downstairs find a relaxed open plan living area, and contemporary kitchen.
A private circular balcony overlooking Burwood Beach is a delightful spot to watch the annual whale migration or ships sailing into and out of Newcastle.
On the lower level awaits a 9m heated indoor lap pool, adjoining a spacious family room complete with a kitchenette and fifth bathroom-an ideal setup for entertaining.
Other highlights include double garage with large storage area, two separate ducted a/c systems and an internal lift.
Four of the five bathrooms feature under-floor heating while the custom kitchen boast gas cooktop, pyrolytic oven, microwave, integrated freezer and fridge and butler's pantry.
"This residence strikes the perfect chord between laidback luxury and potential, with the concurrent sale of the adjacent block next door offering opportunities to create a stunning garden for alfresco gatherings or even consider building a secondary dwelling (STCA)," co-listing agent Michael Flook from Robinson Property said.
"Stairs at either end of the street take you to Burwood Beach or directly to Merewether Ocean Baths.
"You can literally run barefoot with your board for a morning surf or swim.
"Taking your place at Hickson Street allows you to throw yourself into a lifestyle less ordinary."
