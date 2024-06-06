Lakefront high-rise hotel plan wins council backing

In other news, Lake Macquarie City Council has recommended approving a massive increase in height limits on the Cams Wharf waterfront to allow for a high-rise hotel. A report to the council's development application committee meeting next week recommends raising height limits at Raffertys Resort by 329 per cent, from 8.5 metres to 36.5 metres, on part of the site. Michael Parris reports Iris Capital wants the higher planning controls to pave the way for a five-star hotel and an additional 121 visitor rooms.