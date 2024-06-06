Lakefront high-rise hotel plan wins council backing

BROADMEADOW went blue last night as women's State of Origin hit the Hunter for the first time. Authorities are hoping the sold-out crowd can offer a boost far into the future. They're eager to use last night's strong support as proof the Hunter is a perfect fit for other major sporting events, including the Rugby World Cup and the AFC Women's Asian Cup.
In other news, Lake Macquarie City Council has recommended approving a massive increase in height limits on the Cams Wharf waterfront to allow for a high-rise hotel. A report to the council's development application committee meeting next week recommends raising height limits at Raffertys Resort by 329 per cent, from 8.5 metres to 36.5 metres, on part of the site. Michael Parris reports Iris Capital wants the higher planning controls to pave the way for a five-star hotel and an additional 121 visitor rooms.
And Matthew Kelly has an exclusive report that Port Stephens residents will be invited to become directly involved in planning for the future use of the historic Tomaree Lodge. The state government has committed to ensuring the site is retained for community use and public enjoyment. It follows the release on Thursday of a report containing the findings of community consultation into potential future uses for the disused centre.
Back to sport, and Knights centre Bradman Best is on track to return in next week's clash with Penrith in what shapes as the perfect audition for a State of Origin recall. Best has been sidelined since suffering a grade-two hamstring tear in Newcastle's round-11 win against Gold Coast on May 18.
Have a great Friday, and a wonderful and safe long weekend.
Matt Carr, deputy editor
