Bradman Best poised to return next week to state an Origin case

KNIGHTS centre Bradman Best is on track to return in next week's clash with Penrith in what shapes as the perfect audition for a State of Origin recall.
Best has been sidelined since suffering a grade-two hamstring tear in Newcastle's round-11 win against Gold Coast on May 18.
The injury ruled him out of contention for the Origin-series opener, which Queensland won 38-10 at Homebush on Wednesday night, but Newcastle officials were always optimistic that he would be available for game two.
That will be played at the MCG on June 26, and NSW coach Michael Maguire will need to find a new centre after debutant Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i was sent off and suspended for four games for a brutal high tackle that left Queensland fullback Reece Walsh concussed.
Before he was injured, Best was a leading candidate for selection in Origin I, after scoring two tries on debut last season to help the Blues win game three and avoid a clean sweep.
A big effort against the premiers at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday week would be timely, given that NSW coach Michael Maguire is expected to name his squad later that night.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien told the Newcastle Herald on Thursday that Best was a "strong chance" of playing against Penrith and was "progressing well" down the road to recovery.
Newcastle football director Peter Parr added that Best "still has some markers to hit" before he is cleared to resume, bu the club's medical staff are optimistic.
"We obviously won't risk him if there is any chance of a recurrence, but if he's declared fit then we don't want him sitting in the grandstand," Parr said.
Sua'ali'i played on the right edge on Wednesday night, while Best is a left-side specialist, but NSW's other centre, Stephen Crichton, is versatile and has switched flanks throughout his career.
As well as Best, other candidates to replace Sua'ali'i include Brisbane's Kotoni Staggs, who is expected to return against Cronulla on Friday night after suffering a rib injury three weeks ago, South Sydney enigma Latrell Mitchell, and NSW's 18th man in Origin I, Canterbury utility Matt Burton.
Meanwhile, the Knights are poised to announce the release of forward Jed Cartwright so that he can link with Super League club Hull FC.
Cartwright joined Newcastle from South Sydney at the end of last season on a two-year deal, but he has featured in only three NRL games.
His father, former Gold Coast head coach, and current NSW Origin assistant John Cartwright, will take the reins at Hull next year.
The Hull Live website reported overnight that Jed would link immediately with the struggling club and could debut against Leeds Rhinos on Saturday week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.