Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Bradman Best poised to return next week to state an Origin case

By Robert Dillon
Updated June 6 2024 - 5:22pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradman Best scored two tries on his Origin debut last year. Picture Getty Images
Bradman Best scored two tries on his Origin debut last year. Picture Getty Images

KNIGHTS centre Bradman Best is on track to return in next week's clash with Penrith in what shapes as the perfect audition for a State of Origin recall.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.