Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Fans out in force as State of Origin fever hits Newcastle

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated June 6 2024 - 7:45pm, first published 6:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fans were out in force at McDonald Jones Stadium for the women's State of Origin game II on Thursday night. Pictures by Marina Neil

A splash of rain could not dampen the spirits of the rugby league faithful with fans flooding into McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night to watch NSW take on Queensland in game two of the women's State of Origin.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.