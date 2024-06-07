'The series isn't lost': NSW vow to bounce back in historic Origin decider

The stage is set for a blockbuster finish to the first three-match women's State of Origin series and NSW will be gunning for redemption in enemy territory.
Queensland came from 10-4 down to steal an 11-10 win over NSW in wet and slippery conditions at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night and level the series after the Sky Blues won 22-12 in Brisbane three weeks earlier.
Now, the two sides are pitted for an historic showdown in Townsville on June 27 and NSW back-rower Yasmin Clydsdale has no doubts the Sky Blues can "bring it".
"It's disappointing but that's why we have three games and I think the standard of the game has shown that we deserve the three games, so we're really looking forward to Townsville," Clydsdale, who was one of three Novocastrians in the Sky Blues side, said.
"The series isn't lost. We still have that time to build ... every loss hurts but as long we learn from it and bounce back we have the team to be able to do that."
NSW led 6-0 at half-time in front of a record women's Origin attendance of 25,782.
But the Maroons refused to concede series defeat and levelled at 10-all in the 63rd minute before hooker Lauren Brown potted a 25-metre field goal with two minutes remaining.
"It was a tough one, really tough conditions," NSW coach Kylie Hilder, who indicated she was unlikely to make changes for Origin III, said post-match.
"There's obviously a lot of disappointment in the sheds at the moment. The game was there for us to take in several different stages. It didn't happen. That's footy.
"In hindsight, it's great for the first series to go to a decider up in Townsville ... They'll be ready and raring to have redemption in Townsville in a few weeks time, especially with the memories of Queensland celebrating after it was a one-all draw last year."
"Last year was really unfortunate the way it ended and I'm not going to lie and say that doesn't still sting and still hurt that we lost last year's series," NSW co-captain Kezie Apps said.
"That's just me personally and I'm going to be doing everything I can in these next couple of weeks to make sure that I'm prepared as best as possible.
"And, I know all the girls will as well because tonight is not how we wanted it to go and there's a lot of disappointed girls in that changeroom."
"We spoke about that from the first game," Norris said.
"We needed to be better for the full 70 and they showed that tonight. That was insane. That's true Origin football."
Meanwhile, Maroons prop Shannon Mato is set to pay a $400 fine to play in the decider after being charged for grade-one contrary conduct for pulling Clydsdale's hair on Thursday night in an attempted tackle.
