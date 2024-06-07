Newcastle and Lake Macquarie median house price could hit record high by August

CoreLogic's Home Value Index report released on Monday revealed house values in the region increased 0.5 per cent in May to hold a median value of $924,587.
In April 2022, Newcastle's median house price hit a record high of $937,630.
CoreLogic head of research Eliza Owen said house prices could hit a record high by August based on the current monthly growth rate.
A-mid century home in Merewether smashed price expectations after selling for more than $2 million at auction.
It was the first time the house, which was designed in by architect Brian Suters in 1969, had been offered for sale in 20 years.
A string of sales above $1 million in Mayfield has signalled the suburb's status as one of the most sought-after for home buyers in the Newcastle region.
Two houses in Mayfield last week both sold for in excess of $1.2 million, which is well above the suburb's median house price of $860,882.
If you love a before and after transformation, take a look at this house in Kahibah.
The owners renovated the modest weatherboard cottage two years ago and transformed it into a coastal-inspired masterpiece.
It's now on the market, with an auction date set for June 26.
Reality TV star Jono Fren travels the world with his family on the Channel 9 show, Travel Guides, but he has decided there's no place like the Hunter region after settling on his first home.
Fren and his wife Dani snapped up a four-bedroom house in the region and announced the news via social media with the caption: "An achievement we never thought we would achieve, but we got there!"
If you are on the hunt for a spectacular home, check out this property in Dudley.
Listed with Anthony Di Nardo at Belle Property Newcastle, the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house at 61 Seacourt Avenue offers panoramic views in an exclusive location.
The dual level residence is offered to the market for the first time in over 35 years.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
