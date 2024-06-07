Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Northstars face play-off test at home

June 7 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Northstars import Fracis Drolet. Picture by Ashley Hayes, AIHL
Newcastle Northstars import Fracis Drolet. Picture by Ashley Hayes, AIHL

COACH Kevin Noble expects the Newcastle Northstars to get a preview of the play-offs in a blockbuster Australian Ice Hockey League double-header at home this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.