Hockey: Newcastle look to Tom Brown for lift in NSW title hunt

Newcastle will look to former NSW Pride player Tom Brown to make an impact when they strive to go one better at the state men's hockey championships this weekend at Wyong.
Brown, a defender/midfielder who plays for Souths in the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League, will strengthen a Newcastle side missing another player with Hockey One experience, Maitland's Matt Magann (hip injury). Seb Rollings was a late withdrawal with work commitments. Maitland's Tom Magann has been promoted.
Coach Dave Willott said the loss of Matt Magann was a blow as his side look to improve on last year's 2-1 loss to Illawarra in the final.
"He has an injury that probably wouldn't get through a weekend of hockey," Willott said.
"But we've still got a fairly decent team. Tom Brown is new for us. He's moved here now for work and has played Hockey One, so he's a good in.
"It's a young team again. Ryan Woolnough was really good for us last year and he's progressed as a player, so he'll be one of our keys, along with Tom Brown and Kurt Walters. Ryan Simpson is back this year, so he'll be another good addition."
Newcastle play Parkes (8am) and Tamworth (6pm) on Saturday then Metro South West (10.30am) and Grafton (3.30pm) on Sunday for a top-two finish in their pool and a place in the semi-finals on Monday.
Central Coast Hockey Park will also host the division one women's titles. Divisions two and three in men's and women's are at Newcastle International Hockey Centre.
Cindy Peady and Kasey Cocking will coach Newcastle's No.1 women's team, which have a full-strength line-up featuring NSW player Estelle Hughes and state under-21s representatives Hunter and Ellie Baldwin.
Newcastle fell short of the semi-finals last year.
