Why a record crowd shows Origin deserves to stay in Newcastle

Newcastle couldn't have done much more to ensure the city remains a permanent fixture of the women's State of Origin series after 25,782 fans braved rain-soaked conditions to turn out in force at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night.
It was a record crowd for women's Origin, and the first event sell-out, and the enormity of the historic occasion was not lost on players with Newcastle's unwavering support for the game a common theme in post-match reaction.
"It's incredible that this many people are showing up and that Newcastle have shown up for us like that in the wet, even though we weren't getting too many cheers; it's amazing for women's rugby league," Newcastle Knights and Queensland fullback Tamika Upton said.
"Newcastle is amazing. They always turn up rain, hail or shine. Through the week, they were coming up to us and saying either, 'Go Queensland' or 'Go NSW'.
"You can feel the build-up, and you can feel the excitement ... we have to have footy games here."
Newcastle was awarded an Origin in the women's first three-match series after strong support for the Knights' NRLW side last year.
Sky Blues second-rower Yasmin Clydsdale, one of three home-grown Knights in the NSW team along with prop Caitlan Johnston and hooker Olivia Higgins, echoed the sentiment.
"Even in those conditions, that shows that Newcastle loves rugby league and there should be more rep games here," Clydsdale said.
NSW co-captain Kezie Apps soaked up the atmosphere as they ran out to an "unbelievable" roar.
"It was brave for them to come out in these conditions, so very happy that we got to play here," Apps said.
The attendance pipped the 25,492 who turned out in Brisbane for Origin I on May 16 and eclipsed figures of 12,972 (Sydney) and 18,275 (Townsville) for last year's two-games series.
Queensland captain Ali Brigginshaw, who rated the Maroons' 11-10 win on Thursday night highly in her long and decorated career, expected numbers to swell further for the series decider in Townsville on June 27.
"I thanked Newcastle earlier on in the week, just for showing up and being our first-ever sell-out," Brigginshaw said.
"Unbelievable for the game. After the game, Queensland and NSW come together and said, 'What a moment that was.' There's no animosity there. We're here to make women's rugby league better and together we do that."
