Wright makes early exit, Callinan loses first heat in El Salvador

Tyler Wright's hopes of making the top five world title finals were dealt a blow on Friday (AEST) when she was knocked out in the elimination round at the El Salvador Pro at Punta Roca.
The Newcastle-based two-time world champion exited at the earliest stage with a loss to Hawaiian Bettylou Sakura Johnson in the elimination round.
Wright caught eight waves trying to chase down Sakura Johnson's 13.97 but finished with a 12.0 total.
She was in the elimination heat after scoring 10.57 to finish last to Johanne Defay (13.33) and Caroline Marks (12.43) in the opening round. It left Wright ninth on the live World Surf League standings with two events remaining after the El Salvador contest. The top five after the nine-stop series surf off for the world championship.
Central Coast star Molly Picklum, who will surf for Australia alongside Wright at the Paris Olympics, was third on the rankings after winning her opening round heat and progressing straight to the quarter-finals.
In the men's event, Merewether goofy-footer Ryan Callinan was to face countryman Liam O'Brien in the elimination round after both were second in their opening heats.
Callinan (10.84) had best scores of 5.67 and 5.17 to finish behind US world No.2 Griffin Colapinto (14.43). Brazilian Joao Chianca (9.93) was third. Callinan surfed three waves in the four-to-six foot conditions, earning the fives for his backside attacks. He was ranked 15th before the contest.
