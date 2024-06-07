Rain no hurdle as Origin history made

It's Newcastle Herald sports journalist Renee Valentine with this week's footy newsletter.
Wow, what a week! Despite abysmal conditions on Thursday night, Newcastle still turned out in force for an historic women's State of Origin game two. It was a record crowd and the enormity of the occasion was not lost on the players.
Queensland took the spoils with a typical, never-say-die Maroons fightback to send the first-ever, three-match series for the women into a blockbuster decider in Townsville in three weeks' time. But, Newcastle can't have done much more to ensure the series returns to our city next year and beyond.
While Origin fever certainly swept through town, rain continued to be a topic of conversation throughout all of the football codes. Northern NSW Football has extended its premier league seasons by one week due to a backlog of "hundreds and hundreds" of fixtures.
On a drier night in front of another full house in Sydney, what a moment for Adamstown Rosebud junior Clare Wheeler to come off the bench and produce a stunning back-post header to set up the Matildas' win over China and book her ticket to the Paris Olympics.
Renee Valentine, sports journliast
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.