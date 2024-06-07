Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

Nurses rally for 15 per cent pay rise, with John Hunter 'beyond full'

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated June 7 2024 - 5:30pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nurses and midwives pushing for a one-year 15 per cent pay rise have raised concerns about Novocastrians moving to Queensland for better pay, while Hunter hospitals struggle to get staff.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Health

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.