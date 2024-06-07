Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Rising Croatian club up for region's toughest challenge

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 7 2024 - 5:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Croatia player Michael Sessions during his days with Lambton Jaffas.
Newcastle Croatia player Michael Sessions during his days with Lambton Jaffas.

Fourth-tier club Newcastle Croatia are up for their David v Goliath battle against NPL heavyweights Lambton Jaffas in the Australia Cup on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.