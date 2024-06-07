Rising Croatian club up for region's toughest challenge

Fourth-tier club Newcastle Croatia are up for their David v Goliath battle against NPL heavyweights Lambton Jaffas in the Australia Cup on Saturday.
And they have a couple of former Jaffas to help their quest for a "cupset" at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
Jaffas, the NPL defending champions and premiers who are undefeated this year in the NNSW top division, play Newcastle Croatia at 3.30pm in the last of the final-eight cup clashes for the region. The winners then play midweek to decide the two NNSW representatives in the national round of 32.
Also at LMRFF, Broadmeadow play Alstonville (12.30pm), and Newcastle Olympic take on Charlestown (2.30pm). Edgeworth are away to Inverell (12pm).
Newcastle Croatia face their biggest test since returning in 2022, after a break of 26 years. They have won back-to-back grand finals to climb to Zone League Two and sit second this season with the goal of promotion.
Their squad includes several players with NPL experience, including former Jaffas skipper Michael Sessions and striker John Majurovski. Goalkeeper Cesar Serpa, Cody Carroll, Jamie Byrnes, Beau McDonald, Anthony Konjarski and captain Ricky Franks are others.
"We've got a good side, it's basically an ex-NPL team, so we'll definitely be out there to give it a good crack," coach Josh Popescu said.
"We're the underdogs. They haven't lost a game yet and we know what they are capable of, but I know our capabilities as well. Our structure is really good and we have a really good team. The only thing that's going to fold us tomorrow is probably our fitness, but ability-wise, we'll give them a good run.
"We've got nothing to lose and it was exciting when we drew them. Everyone we've beaten in the Cup, they have been from higher leagues.
"It's exciting to take on the best team in Newcastle. Plus we've got a few of their ex-players, so I'm sure the boys will definitely be up for it. We're here to cause a cupset."
He said Adam Mlinaric, Liam McDonald and Jake McGuinness were out.
Jaffas coach David Tanchevski said he was likely to rest Riley McNaughton and Jimmy Oates.
Japanese player Yuhei Sato is cup-tied.
Meanwhile, OIympic hope to use the move to the synthetic pitches of LMRFF to their advantage.
The three Newcastle games were moved on Tuesday to the all-weather pitches because of predicted rain. While it denied clubs the benefits of hosting games, it ensured the matches would go ahead.
Olympic regularly train at the centre and coach Paul DeVitis believed the switch would help them against Charlestown.
"We train out there every Tuesday, and although we'd love to play at our home ground and have a proper crowd there, playing on the synthetic surface will be fine for us," DeVitis said.
"They are really good on the softer pitches and they can wear you down sometimes, so I think the quicker pitch, faster pace action, probably should suit us. Hopefully better than them."
He said Blake Green was out with a calf problem.
Charlestown coach James Pascoe agreed the move to LMRFF favoured Olympic.
"It's definitely a different experience to play on that pitch, and depending on if it's wet or dry, it can be slick or slow, and the ball bounces at different heights, so I would imagine it would be an advantage for sure," Pascoe said.
Taylor Regan is suspended, while Luke Callen is out with sickness and Cameron Joice was in doubt.
Broadmeadow defeated Maitland 2-0 on Tuesday night in an NPL catch-up, taking them to 36 points - one behind Jaffas. Goals either side of half-time from Jarred Baker and Jayden Stewardson gave Magic the win at home.
Coach Jim Cresnar was thrilled with the clean sheet.
"It was pleasing and considering the condition of the ground, we battled well," Cresnar said.
"Defensively we've been working on certain aspects, and it came through successfully."
He said captain Jeremy Wilson (ankle) was likely to miss the cup match.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.