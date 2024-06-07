Grounded Magpies looking to fly higher after 'stop-start' campaign

Maitland can strengthen their NPLW Northern NSW premiership ambitions with a win over lowly Warners Bay on Sunday, but coach Keelan Hamilton is mostly focused on building momentum.
There is no competition round this weekend but the third-placed Magpies, on 24 points, host the last-placed Panthers (three points) at Cooks Square Park (4pm) in one of two rescheduled washed-out fixtures.
Fourth-placed Charlestown (19) travel to Taree to face Mid Coast (three) on Saturday (4pm) in the other match.
Maitland, who have not played since a 3-2 loss to sixth-placed New Lambton (13) on May 29 as relentless rain continues to impact the competition, can draw level with leaders Newcastle Olympic (27) with a win.
The Magpies will still have a game in hand over Olympic and second-placed Broadmeadow (26).
"We're really looking forward to hopefully getting a bit of run on and being able to play week to week," Hamilton said.
"It's been real stop-start and tough, and it would be nice to get a run on. Points on the board is always nice because you know that you've got them in the bank, but at the moment it's hard to look too far ahead.
"We've just got to try and focus week to week. Hopefully, on Sunday we can perform well and just bounce back in terms of result and perform strongly. [Against New Lambton] we weren't bad but we weren't great."
