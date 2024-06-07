Depth and versatility key as Newcastle aim to defend NSW netball crown

Coach Trude Yen credited dogged determination as Newcastle claimed the NSW netball open championship crown in Maitland last year after two years being runners-up.
This year, she expects depth and versatility to prove key as Newcastle aim to defend their title across the three-day state carnival in Campbelltown, starting Saturday.
"This year, we've got quite a few new faces. It's a mix of senior players and younger ones. We've brought in some younger girls from 17s and they're really stepping up.
"The seniors in our team have great experience. They've played in premier league teams and NSW teams and Nakita Jackson was part of the Giants Academy, so there's a lot of experience there in our older players that the younger players can really glean from."
Jackson is relishing a switch from circle defence to goal shooter for Souths in Newcastle championship netball and will also play in the attack end for Newcastle.
"She's come into the team as a goal shooter this year but she's well aware that there may be times where we may use her at the other end," Yen said.
"We have a lot of depth in our team and a lot of abilities to transform the team with different player combinations."
New faces include Tynisha (wing defence/centre) and Xuela Faasisila (goal attack), circle defender Ella Smith and shooter Emma Cooke.
The new rolling substitutes rule, which has been received well in Newcastle competition, will be in use for the state titles.
Newcastle opens team: Aneeka Marcozzi, Danielle Taylor, Ella Smith, Georgia King, Laura Neale, Nakita Jackson, Savannah Angelozzi, Tara Fidock, Tynisha Faasisila, Zara Clark, Xuela Faasisila, Emma Cooke.
