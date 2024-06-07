Man wielded axe in road rage after Tomago crash, police allege

A MAN is headed for court after allagedly wielding an axe at another driver during a road rage incident at Port Stephens ahead of the long weekend.
Authorities were called to Tomago Road about 3.20pm on Thursday after reports a hatchback and sedan collided.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter police attended.
They were told that following the collision, the hatchback driver had approached the other vehicle.
Witnesses alleged the driver was armed with an axe.
As police were alerted, the allegedly armed man ran into nearby bushland.
Police set up a perimeter and called in the Dog Unit to help search the area.
More than three hours later, about 6.30pm, police arrested a 35-year-old man at a Cabbage Tree Road property in Williamtown.
The 35-year-old was taken to Raymond Terrace police station.
He was charged with three outstanding warrants as well as trespass and three counts of possess prohibited drug.
He was formally refused bail and is expected to face Raymond Terrace Local Court on Friday, June 7.
Police said inquiries into further charges relating to the crash and alleged road rage incident are ongoing.
Double demerits came into force at 12am on Friday, and will run until 11.59pm on Monday.
The extra penalties are for illegal mobile phone use, not wearing a seatbelt, speeding and failing to wear a motorcycle helmet.
NSW Police highway patrol commander Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said the June long weekend was traditionally one of the busiest times on the state's roads, which "causes us great concern".
"Just in the past few weeks alone we have seen multiple fatal crashes on our roads," he said on Thursday morning.
"This should not be acceptable to us as a community.
"But it is not just the responsibility of police to ensure road safety is enforced. I would urge anyone who is a passenger in a vehicle to call out the bad behaviour of drivers.
"It's up to all of us to do better."
