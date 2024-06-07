Strike force seeks help in Williamtown, Tea Gardens break-in probe

A POLICE strike force is seeking public help as it investigates two Port Stephens break-ins, releasing footage and images they hope could lead to a breakthrough.
Strike Force Weemala formed in January, and is investigating two separate break-ins at commercial premises.
About 8am on January 15, police were called to a Nelson Bay Road service station at Williamtown after a reported break and enter.
Investigators were told two unknown men had allegedly entered the shop and stolen a quantity of cigarettes worth about $10,000.
The pair left the scene in a silver Subaru four-wheel drive, police said, and it is believed the men attempted another break and enter a short time beforehand in Salt Ash.
Separately, police were called to a Myall Road tobacco shop in Tea Gardens about 2.50am on March 16.
Three people had entered the premises and stole an ATM before leaving in a black Ford ute.
Police found the vehicle a short time later on Tarean Road at Karuah.
They attempted to stop it before a pursuit began, which police terminated for safety reasons.
Further inquiries revealed the car had been stolen from a Corlette address earlier that night, police said.
Another dark ute was believed to have been travelling with the stolen car, and police are seeking information about the two vehicles.
Anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the two incidents is urged to call 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.