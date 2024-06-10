No lack of patriotism causing fighting shortfall

JOHN Cooper ("Where's national pride in defence", Letters, 7/6) laments we cannot get anyone to join the Australian Defence Force (ADF) as politicians and institutions indoctrinate our youth to have no regard for our country. I'm not convinced this is correct.
The last time Australians defended our country was on the Kokoda Track in 1942. Every conflict since has in my view been some American misadventure. I don't wish to diminish the courage and sacrifice of those who served, nor their pride and Australia's pride in their service. It's a noble calling.
I'm sure if Australia were under threat there would be no shortage of recruits. Parents just don't want their children to die in some foreign field for American corporate interests.
As for national service, does the ADF really want their professional, first-rate organisation full of kids who don't want to be there?
THERE is little doubt that the next federal election will be fought around the economy, primarily cost of living, interest rates and power bills, which have been driven by inflation. The emerging issues of immigration, youth crime and health, particularly mental health, will matter too.
Australians are looking for pragmatic policies to improve value for its citizens. That means less personal income tax and a moderated immigration intake, which helps housing affordability and cost of living. We continue to regulate problems instead of fixing them, like the housing industry being strangled to death. We remain dependent on coal and iron ore exports for our overall wealth, yet we are spending billions on zero-emissions policies, uncertain about what that will deliver to Australians.
Australia is a great country driven by great people who need leadership aligned to their needs, particularly the middle class. We had great leadership through the 1980s, '90s and turn of the century which secured a high standard of living that I fear is now being taxed and regulated away.
I HAVE just received this year's annual home and contents renewal from my insurer, and yes, it has increased as expected. But when our state and federal politicians are continually spruiking that they are acutely aware that Australians are doing it tough, my invoice of $2300 includes $632 of government charges. It's a strange way to show you're trying to help the average Australian.
Insurance is an essential service and should be free of government impositions. That way, it remains affordable. I guess there will be many that just can't afford to receive invoices such as that and will, not by choice, let their cover lapse.
NSW Premier Chris Minns, in the lead up to the last state election, promised to abolish these charges. He hasn't kept his promise to date. Mind you, I do believe that he and his team are performing well. But, come on, Mr Minns, this is a promise you must keep.
DEPUTY lord mayor Declan Clausen's quote about foreshore works: 'When we agreed to host the Supercars event there was a series of costs that ratepayers agreed to pay ...' ("Supercars restoration, foreshore works to run parallel", Newcastle Herald 5/6).
I must live in a parallel universe. I have checked my diary entries from 2017. No, I can't find a request from City of Newcastle asking me if I agree to huge sums per year to be put aside towards restoration of damaged roads and roundabouts damaged by a private company's event.
No community surveys around then asking what the community wanted. Can someone point to where exactly ratepayers agreed to this massive spend? No note, no letter through my door, and no community survey asking me if I want to donate my rates to a private company.
Yours from the ninth parallel,
I WAS astounded the National Crime and Corruption Commission advised they have now decided to ignore the disgraceful Robodebt chapter involving prime ministers, cabinet members and senior public servants that caused untold agony. It was all caused by our government, who ignored legal advice for years.
The NCCC advised "that as the royal commission had fully investigated the public officials in connection with Robodebt and explored its final report including the sealed section it is unlikely they would obtain any significant new evidence".
I find it disgraceful how the Labor Party, with Coalition support, ensured secret hearings are held at the NCCC as the default. All other politicians voted against this proposal.
We have not had the privilege to see and hear our senior politicians explain why they disregarded the legal advice. If this occurred in the corporate sector I expect the instigators would be in prison by now.
I can only imagine those who suffered loss because of Robodebt will yet again be very distressed to get this news.
Very conveniently, this news release coincides with the parliament winter recess.
DONALD Trump is a convicted felon, was civilly found liable for sexual abuse, a serial philanderer and a deceitful, horrible human being. I reckon anyone who would consider this man as POTUS needs their head read.
THE only reason I can think rugby league players can't correctly play the ball - men's and women's - is that coordination didn't come easily to them, or the rules were misheard and misunderstood.
KENNETH Higgs ("More than suspicion in air over Hunter nuclear", Letters, 6/6), hasn't confirmed that it's dangerous to live close to a nuclear power plant. He cites two studies, from 2022 and 2008. A peer review of the 2022 study, also published in the British Medical Journal, notes the study's poor scientific standards, unclear methodology, problematic evidence and factual errors. The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission says "a wealth of evidence" from multiple studies since the 2008 KiKK study shows no relationship between childhood leukaemia and distance from a nuclear power plant.
THERE are times when, in my opinion, in Australia and elsewhere, it is obvious that making huge amounts of money warrants human induced climate change, and all the resulting horrors associated therewith. An outstanding example of this is the continuing practice of burning large volumes of fossil fuels, particularly coal and gas, to produce energy. These are well known and proven causes of human induced climate change. Ignorance would no doubt be a major factor here but perhaps it is also inherent in the basic human make up that money at times rules regardless of accompanying problems.
MEMO to the Australian government: shut down the Israeli embassy and expel the consular officials. In my opinion the building is a symbol of genocide and racism. The state of Israel was founded in 1948, when no other country would welcome these Jews after the Holocaust, except the Palestinians. Australia must take direct action now; the time for peace talks is over.
