No lack of patriotism causing fighting shortfall

By Letters to the Editor
June 11 2024 - 4:00am
JOHN Cooper ("Where's national pride in defence", Letters, 7/6) laments we cannot get anyone to join the Australian Defence Force (ADF) as politicians and institutions indoctrinate our youth to have no regard for our country. I'm not convinced this is correct.

