Officer kicked, man charged after high-speed Hunter police pursuit

A POLICE officer copped a kick to the chest as officers arrested a man who allegedly raced through Port Stephens suburbs at speeds of up to 165km/h in the early hours of Friday.
Officers attempted to stop a black Ford ute on Bagnalls Beach Road at Corlette about 3am.
The car failed to stop as directed and police began a pursuit.
They followed the utility through Corlette, Nelson Bay and Salamander Bay.
Police alleged the vehicle reached speeds of up to 165km/h through the quiet seaside areas before stopping on Spinnaker Way in Corlette.
The driver attempted to flee to a waiting Toyota Rav4, police said.
"Police will allege as they attempted to remove the man from the Toyota, he has kicked an officer in the chest," NSW Police said in a statement.
A 30-year-old man was arrested.
He was taken to Raymond Terrace police station and charged with police pursuit, custody of a knife, assault police, possess prohibited drug and driving whilst suspended.
He was formally refused bail to face Raymond Terrace Local Court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.