Paul Messara backing tip from J-Mac with Gentileschi for Qld Oaks

Co-trainer Paul Messara is counting on a piece of advice from top jockey James McDonald helping Gentileschi defy the odds in the $700,000 Queensland Oaks at Eagle Farm on Saturday.
Gentileschi, a granddaughter of Messara-trained champion sprinter Ortensia, was a $34 (TAB) chance in the 2200m group 1 on Friday after a last-start third over 1800m in benchmark 65 grade at the Sunshine Coast.
The Scone filly was galloped on in that run and had won her other three starts this preparation, including a 1500m class 2 Highway Handicap at Hawkesbury with McDonald aboard.
Messara, who trains in partnership with Leah Gavranich, has added blinkers to Gentileschi for the staying test and he was pleased with how she worked with them on Tuesday.
"You are always reluctant when you go up in distance to put them on, because they do sharpen them up a bit, but when James McDonald rode her at Hawkesbury, he said she really looks around," Messara said.
"He said, 'I know you probably won't want to do it, but in due course I think she's a horse who could improve with blinkers on'. So I've always kept it up my sleeve and we are deep into the preparation now, so I thought it might help.
"In these big races, you are always looking for something to make a difference, and from a rating's standpoint, you see blinkers first time can often help horses make a big jump. She worked with them on Tuesday and didn't overdo it. She was just nice and focused in her work."
Zac Lloyd has the ride on Saturday and will have the advantage of gate four in the 18-horse field.
"She's in good order, and I'm not worried that she won't stay," Messara said.
"She gives every indication she will run a strong 2000-plus metres and we've got the barrier to give us the right run.
"We can hopefully settle in a forward of midfield position without too much early effort. Draws make a massive difference in races like this."
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees will shoot for back-to-back Queensland Oaks when Kind Words ($19) starts from gate 22. Lees won the race last year with Amokura. He also has Zoe's Promise ($15) in the $500,000 Magic Millions National Classic (1600m).
Meanwhile, Lloyd will ride another granddaughter of Ortensia, Genzano ($18), for Messara and Gavranich in the listed Queensland Day Stakes on the day. She has gate nine for the 1200m race for three-year-olds.
"The draw is a little bit tricky but she's probably a filly who is better with a little bit of room," Messara said.
"Eagle Farm is a long straight, so we'll just jump as usual with her and try to find a spot. I'm really happy with her, so hopefully she can settle down a little bit closer to the speed than last start, and if she can do that, I think she'll run above her price."
Scone trainer Luke Pepper's Opal Ridge was a $4.60 chance for the group 2 Moreton Cup (1200m).
HARNESS RACING: Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey has high hopes for Our Ideal Dream when he races at Menangle on Saturday night.
Harmey has Our Ideal Dream (gate two) and Next To Me (four) in the fourth on the program and he expected the former to fire for driver Jemma Coney.
"Our Ideal Dream is probably the one I wanted to take there," Harmey said. "He's had a few runs down there on the Tuesdays and was running placings in 1:51s and 1.52s and went quite well.
"He was unlucky last week. The driver ran into the back of them, but his form this time in has been really good without winning."
"The other one is entitled to have a run down there. He's coming to the end of his tether but the owners love him. He won the Hunter Region consolation the other week and we'll give him some cracks in Sydney."
GREYHOUNDS: Twelve Mile Creek trainer Betty Keene has a strong hand in heats of The Thunderbolt (400m) at The Gardens on Saturday night with track specialists Rebel Force and Smart Comet.
Four heats of the $75,000-to-the-winner series, which takes in eight venues, will end the 12-race card. Smart Comet, with box seven in heat one, has 11 wins and eight placings from 23 attempts at the track and trip. His brother, Rebel Force, also out of seven, is in heat three. He has 12 wins and 12 placings from 38 tries.
