Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Paul Messara backing tip from J-Mac with Gentileschi for Qld Oaks

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 7 2024 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Messara. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Paul Messara. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Co-trainer Paul Messara is counting on a piece of advice from top jockey James McDonald helping Gentileschi defy the odds in the $700,000 Queensland Oaks at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.