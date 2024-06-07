'When can we sign up?' Newcastle's first alternative high school to open in 2025

Newcastle's first alternative high school will open its doors next year after receiving government accreditation.
Novoschool, to be located on the second floor of 125 Bull Street, will initially accept students from years 7 to 9.
School Principal David Chapman had initially hoped to open the school in King Street this year but planning and accreditation complications combined to push the opening back to 2025.
The NSW Education Standards Authority recently signed-off on the school's plans.
Information sessions held during 2023 attracted hundreds of parents who were interested in high school alternatives for their children.
Mr Chapman said the strong level of interest had continued in 2024.
"I've a lot of parents asking when they can sign up," he said.
"There are a lot of people who are interested in doing something different in Newcastle and that's what we are excited about delivering."
The school's inspiration is taken from existing alternative schools, including John Marsden's "Alice Miller" school in Victoria, Brightworks School in San Francisco and Peregrine School in Tasmania.
The school will have two classes of 20 students in each year.
It will adhere to the Board of Studies syllabus, but with an emphasis on "intentional experiential learning".
Mr Chapman said the school would use the city as its campus.
"Being a small boutique school, we're not going to have sporting facilities and big playgrounds. But we'll be going to different institutions around the city and learning all the time," he said previously.
"The kids will be on the beach, they'll be at the museum, there'll be at the art gallery. We really want to lean into where the students' interests are at."
The school will occupy most of the second floor of the Bull Street commercial building.
The area is significantly larger than the former drill hall at 498 King Street where the school initially planned to open.
"This one is roughly two and a half times the size of the previous site. We are confident will will have space for everyone now," Mr Chapman, a former teacher and assistant principal, said.
"This will be our forever home for Year 7 through to 12."
Professor of education at the University of NSW's School of Education Scott Eacott said there had been a recent upswing in interest in schools that offered alternative educational pathways.
"Some people might say that it's a pandemic-inspired move but arguably it has been going on for a bit longer than that. But there is definitely an appetite from parents looking for something different in schooling," he said.
Professor Eacott said there was insufficient research data to allow a meaningful comparison between HSC outcomes of students who studied at alternative high schools that those who had attended traditional high schools.
