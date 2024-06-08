'If Zachy had survived, he'd be doing what I'm doing': a year of bus safety progress

IN THOSE first few devastating days after Zach Bray and nine of his friends died in the Hunter Valley bus crash, his father became furious that an outdated safety system had "failed" his boy.
"We don't want anyone else to be standing in our shoes - it's as simple as that," Adam Bray told the Newcastle Herald.
He joined forces with others deeply affected by the crash at about 11.30pm on June 11 last year, and recruited a team of experts, to form STOP Bus Tragedies.
Almost 12 months later, Mr Bray said NSW had made amazing progress and he was confident change was happening on a federal level too.
The NSW Bus Industry Taskforce has not yet handed down its third report but Mr Bray told the Herald he expected it would include recommendations that would make a difference.
"Unfortunately it takes a significant tragedy to get reform, to identify all these gaps," he said.
Among recommendations Mr Bray said the report would contain included psychometric testing for bus drivers to ensure they were capable of performing the role, and recording it on a national database if not.
He said there would be a recommendation on drug and alcohol testing, as well as on technology to monitor speed or aggressive driving in real-time, and which seats had their belts buckled.
Mr Bray said he would feel like NSW had crossed the finish line if the third report was passed and the recommendations rolled out across the bus industry.
"That's very satisfying because it's of vital importance and very dear to our hearts," he said.
The driver in the Greta case, Brett Button, was driving too fast and was dependent and dosed up on prescription opioid painkiller Tramadol when he rolled the coach of wedding guests on Wine Country Drive.
The first two reports have been handed down and involved recommendations like promoting seatbelt use on buses and continuing programs related to seatbelts on school buses.
"That's amazing in itself," Mr Bray said.
"Whether seatbelts were or weren't a factor in Greta on the 11th of June last year ... the point is we do know they save lives and we know they're a great safety initiative in any vehicle."
Mr Bray said as soon as the word "prevention" jumped into his mind after the coach crash which claimed the life of his son, he knew it was time to fix a broken system.
Since then, he's delved deep into research and data, studied bus safety systems overseas, met with politicians and with the STOP Bus Tragedies team, made a lengthy and thorough submission to the Federal Infrastructure and Transport Ministry to improve bus safety.
"All we found was gap, after gap, after gap, and the more we delved into it, the more I guess horrified and alarmed we were, or angry if you like, on some days," he said.
Mr Bray said the coaches like the one his son was on came under the national heavy vehicle regulator.
He said progress at the federal level was "painfully, frustratingly slow", but he would continue to "mark their card".
Through all the media appearances, the meetings, the workshops, the research, Mr Bray was battling with crippling grief.
But he made his son a promise, and he won't give up.
Zach survived stage-three bowel cancer and painful treatment at just 25 years old, and went on to speak publicly about his experience and advocate for early detection.
He saved his uncle and some of his mates by encouraging them to go and get checked, only for them to each discover polyps, which can lead to bowel cancer.
"In his advocacy work, just incredible ... my admiration for him, wow," Mr Bray said, his voice cracking with emotion.
"If Zachy had survived, he'd be doing what I'm doing. I don't need to guess and say what if, I know for sure. He already showed all of us what he did for bowel cancer."
June 11, 2024, will mark one year since the Greta bus crash claimed the lives of Zach, along with nine other wedding guests, Tori Cowburn, Darcy Bulman, Rebecca Mullen, Nadene and Kyah McBride, Andrew and Lynan Scott, Angus Craig and Kane Symons.
The STOP Bus Tragedies group, backed by some victims' families, last year garnered close to 10,000 signatures on their e-petition to the Australian government to make bus seatbelts mandatory nation-wide.
