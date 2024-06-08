Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

'If Zachy had survived, he'd be doing what I'm doing': a year of bus safety progress

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
June 9 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zach Bray with his dad Adam Bray, both enjoyed flying together. Picture supplied
Zach Bray with his dad Adam Bray, both enjoyed flying together. Picture supplied

IN THOSE first few devastating days after Zach Bray and nine of his friends died in the Hunter Valley bus crash, his father became furious that an outdated safety system had "failed" his boy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.