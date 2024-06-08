Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

The secret to the success of Lake Macquarie's green waste collection

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
June 9 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Macquarie Council waste management strategy coordinator Hal Dobbins tosses a bag of organic rubbish into a council green bin. Picture by Simone De Peak
Lake Macquarie Council waste management strategy coordinator Hal Dobbins tosses a bag of organic rubbish into a council green bin. Picture by Simone De Peak

They take green waste seriously at Lake Macquarie City Council.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar writes about culture, art, food, drinks and music. He's been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.