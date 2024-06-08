'A valuable resource': Greg Piper throws his weight behind coal ash recycling

"We continue to work with our existing customers to increase recycling offtake and recently completed installation of additional onsite storage silos which will see an annual 50kt uplift in ash supplied to one of our customers. As part of our closure planning, we are exploring options for the future recovery and reuse of material directly from the ash dam and we're also in discussions with the EPA and Transport for NSW about the reform of standards that govern the use of ash in pavement and road projects," an Origin Energy spokesman said.