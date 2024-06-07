Greta bus crash memorial to open ahead of anniversary

A MEMORIAL garden dedicated to honouring the victims of the Greta bus crash is set to open to the public today, Anna Falkenmire reports. Cessnock City Council mayor Jay Suvaal told the Newcastle Herald that crews had been working to finalise the tribute ahead of the one-year anniversary on Tuesday. "The memorial garden will provide a quiet, safe space for those wanting to pay their respects and will feature 10 deciduous Pyrus Calleryana trees, each representing a life lost in the tragedy, along with individual memorial plaques displaying wording provided by the families," he said.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes says the Lower Hunter could need another John Hunter Hospital by 2041 under new state housing targets which shift way more population growth into Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, Michael Parris reports. NSW Premier Chris Minns announced new housing targets last week for 43 Sydney, Lower Hunter and Illawarra council areas which are designed to accelerate supply and take pressure off western Sydney. The new targets, if achieved, will rapidly accelerate growth in greater Newcastle, prompting Cr Nelmes to tell a parliamentary inquiry this week that the Lower Hunter could need a new 700-bed hospital, another state high school and eight public primary schools in the next 17 years.
In business, creditors of Catherine Henry Lawyers who are owed millions of dollars from the high-profile firm have voted unanimously for a deal that the administrator believes would deliver them a substantially better outcome than a formal liquidation process. Donna Page reports it's estimated the firm owes $3.5 million, with the majority of the debt, or $2.1 million, owed to the tax office.
A dream start could become a quick fall from grace for Knights fullback David Armstrong amid speculation another boom rookie could take his place for Sunday's clash with Melbourne Storm. Robert Dillon reports Cessnock product Fletcher Sharpe could be in line for his NRL debut in this weekend's clash.
Stay safe, and enjoy the extra weekend. We'll be here as usual in print and online for all the latest stories.
Matt Carr, deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.