Greta bus crash memorial to open ahead of anniversary

Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes says the Lower Hunter could need another John Hunter Hospital by 2041 under new state housing targets which shift way more population growth into Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, Michael Parris reports. NSW Premier Chris Minns announced new housing targets last week for 43 Sydney, Lower Hunter and Illawarra council areas which are designed to accelerate supply and take pressure off western Sydney. The new targets, if achieved, will rapidly accelerate growth in greater Newcastle, prompting Cr Nelmes to tell a parliamentary inquiry this week that the Lower Hunter could need a new 700-bed hospital, another state high school and eight public primary schools in the next 17 years.