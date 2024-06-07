Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Greta bus crash memorial to open ahead of anniversary

Updated June 7 2024 - 3:35pm, first published 3:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MEMORIAL garden dedicated to honouring the victims of the Greta bus crash is set to open to the public today, Anna Falkenmire reports. Cessnock City Council mayor Jay Suvaal told the Newcastle Herald that crews had been working to finalise the tribute ahead of the one-year anniversary on Tuesday. "The memorial garden will provide a quiet, safe space for those wanting to pay their respects and will feature 10 deciduous Pyrus Calleryana trees, each representing a life lost in the tragedy, along with individual memorial plaques displaying wording provided by the families," he said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.