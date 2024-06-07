Are the Knights about to unveil a Sharpe new cutting edge?

DAVID Armstrong's spectacular rise in the NRL could be followed by an equally sudden fall from grace, amid speculation that he will be dropped from Newcastle's team for Sunday's clash with Melbourne Storm at AAMI Park.
Armstrong is reportedly in danger of being replaced by highly rated Cessnock product Fletcher Sharpe, who is yet to make his NRL debut.
Armstrong enjoyed a dream start to his NRL career as replacement for injured Newcastle skipper Kalyn Ponga, scoring five tries in his first four games, including a hat-trick in a 28-24 win against Gold Coast just three weeks ago.
But the lightweight flyer suffered a harsh reality check in last week's 32-2 loss to Canterbury, making a couple of costly handling errors and missing a tackle on powerful centre Bronson Xerri to concede a try.
Afterwards, Knights coach Adam O'Brien admitted it was "possible" that the 23-year-old had been distracted by recent contract talks, amid rumours that he has attracted interest from the Sydney Roosters.
Regardless of whether or not that was a factor in Armstrong's underwhelming performance against the Bulldogs, Sharpe is highly rated by Knights insiders and has long been regarded as a first-grader in the making.
The 20-year-old was recently upgraded into Newcastle's top-30 roster and has signed a contract extension until the end of 2026.
If not for the fact that he was unavailable through injury, it is understood he would have been O'Brien's first choice as Ponga's replacement.
Instead Armstrong stepped in to fill the breach and, in a genuine feelgood story, helped the Knights win four consecutive games.
He has been named in the starting line-up to face Melbourne, but Sharpe's name was also on the preliminary team sheet, in jersey No.22.
O'Brien is expected to finalise his squad after Saturday's captain's-run training session.
As per NRL protocols, the Knights must publicly reduce their list to 19 players 24 hours before the game, and then confirm their 17, and standby player, an hour before kick-off.
If Sharpe is named to take on Melbourne, it shapes as a daunting debut.
Not only are the Storm competition leaders after 13 rounds, but the Knights have a horrendous record in Melbourne.
They have won only twice in 11 visits to AAMI Park, most recently in 2015.
Their record at the Storm's previous home ground, Olympic Park, was no better - two wins from 10 starts.
Veteran centre Dane Gagai is the only current player to have won in Melbourne while playing for Newcastle, featuring in a famous play-off boilover in 2013, and another major upset two years later, when the Knights were under interim coach Danny Buderus.
He said the secret to winning in "Bleak City" was self-belief and sticking to the plan.
"They're a good team, especially at home, but for us it's about believing in each other and doing all the little things right," Gagai said.
"We just need to be comfortable in playing the long game."
