Sporting Declaration: Dogged defence is the Knights' best hope

LONG before the Newcastle Knights were even a twinkle in the eyes of NSWRL supremos John Quayle and Ken Arthurson, I was a mad Canterbury-Bankstown fan.
Nobody cheered louder when Steve Gearin caught Greg Brentnall's up-and-under in 1980 to score one of the greatest grand final tries of all time, but even above and beyond Ted Glossop's "Entertainers", I loved the "Dogs of War" who followed them.
There were more glamorous teams, in particular Parramatta, Manly and St George, but there was no more feared outfit in that golden era than Canterbury, under the hard-nosed coaching of Warren Ryan.
I'd be surprised if there has been any side in history with back-rowers who hit harder than David "Cement" Gillespie, Paul Langmack and the late Steve Folkes.
Up front, props like Peter Kelly, Peter Tunks, Paul Dunn and Brian Battese were quite capable of bullying and bashing their opposition in submission.
Even the outside backs were as hard as nails. Chris Mortimer and Andrew Farrar might not have been flashy attacking centres, but they sure knew how to stop those who were.
And while Terry Lamb was invariably the smallest player on any field, just ask Ellery Hanley if he was a weak link.
Their only luxury item was champion halfback Steve Mortimer, who reluctantly reined in his free-spirited, off-the-cuff instincts to become a cog in a relentless machine.
Ryan's game plan was simple. Using the famous up-and-in "umbrella" defensive system he created, the Bulldogs would simply tackle their way to victory.
They won consecutive grand finals in 1984 and 1985, against Parramatta and St George respectively, 6-4 and 7-6, before losing the only-ever tryless decider 4-2 to the Eels in 1986.
When the Knights kicked off in 1988, there was a lot of Canterbury in the way they tried to play. Head coach Allan McMahon was a Ryan disciple, having played under him at Newtown, as was reserve-grade coach David Waite. They also signed a host of ex-Bulldogs players.
There was nothing flamboyant about the Knights in those foundation seasons, but they earned a proud reputation for their demolition-derby playing style, and their fans loved them for it.
McMahon was sometimes criticised for not playing more expansively, but he knew the strengths, and limitations, of his squad.
"Dance with the one who brung ya," was one of his favourite adages.
Almost 40 years on, I reckon there's a lot of Allan McMahon about how Adam O'Brien is coaching the latter-day Knights this season.
There's no doubt that O'Brien has been dealt a tough hand as he tries to follow up a memorable 2023 campaign that delivered 10-straight wins, a home play-off and 114 tries in the regular season - the most by any team.
It was always going to be a big ask to emulate that, especially when English winger Dominic Young left to join the Sydney Roosters, after a club-record haul of 25 tries last year.
Parlay Young's departure into the absence, through injury, of Kalyn Ponga, Bradman Best and Tyson Gamble, and there appears a distinct lack of attacking outlets.
Despite that, O'Brien manufactured four consecutive wins, based largely on a strategy of kicking into the corners and grinding the opposition down. It was working a treat, up until last week's 32-2 loss to Canterbury, when Newcastle encountered a team capable of beating them at their own game.
Also-rans since they last made the finals in 2016, the Bulldogs this season have evolved into, statistically, the second-best defensive unit in the NRL. Only Penrith have conceded fewer points.
They were under the pump for at least the opening 20 minutes against Newcastle, and not only managed to keep their line intact but score six tries themselves.
If the Knights are to feature in this season's play-offs, I reckon that's the blueprint for how they'll have to get there.
