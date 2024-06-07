Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Sporting Declaration: Dogged defence is the Knights' best hope

By Robert Dillon
June 8 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Knights are relying on their defence. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The Knights are relying on their defence. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

LONG before the Newcastle Knights were even a twinkle in the eyes of NSWRL supremos John Quayle and Ken Arthurson, I was a mad Canterbury-Bankstown fan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.