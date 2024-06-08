Newcastle Herald
Alleged stomping case involving ex-Knight adjourned by NSWRL

By Robert Dillon
June 8 2024 - 11:00am
Stephen Gordon during his days with Wests. Picture by Marina Neil
Stephen Gordon during his days with Wests. Picture by Marina Neil

THE immediate playing future of Raymond Terrace veteran Stephen Gordon remains on hold after a judiciary hearing into an alleged stomping incident was adjourned.

