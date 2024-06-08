Alleged stomping case involving ex-Knight adjourned by NSWRL

THE immediate playing future of Raymond Terrace veteran Stephen Gordon remains on hold after a judiciary hearing into an alleged stomping incident was adjourned.
Gordon, who played two NRL games for the Knights in 2007 and for more than a decade in the Newcastle RL competition, was sent off playing in a Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League A-grade match against Dudley on April 19.
He was initially suspended for two games and resumed playing, but Dudley appealed against the leniency of the sentence, prompting the NSWRL judiciary to re-issue a grade-four striking charge, which carries a potential 12-game ban.
After a hearing on Thursday, the NSWRL said in a statement the hearing "has been adjourned until further medical evidence is supplied. Gordon remains suspended until the judicial process is complete."
Raymond Terrace officials insist that while Gordon pleaded guilty to striking, he did not stomp on Dudley forward Joel Williams after he had been knocked unconscious in a tackle.
