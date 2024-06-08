Police seek footage after motorcyclist dies in crash with elderly motorist

A young motorcyclist has died after a crash on the Central Coast involving an elderly motorist.
Emergency services were called to The Entrance Road at Bateau Bay about 6.20pm on Friday to find a 23-year-old male rider had suffered critical injuries after a collision with a small hatchback.
He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.
The driver of the hatchback, an 86-year-old woman, stopped immediately and was taken for mandatory testing.
Officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District are conducting the investigation and are appealing for anyone with dashcam vision of the minutes leading up to the crash or other information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
