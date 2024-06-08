Govt launches e-bike, e-scooter safety inquiry after community concerns

NSW Parliament has launched a new bipartisan inquiry into the impacts of e-bikes and other e-mobility devices within the community.
E-bikes are a hot-button issue across the state with concerns about their safety balanced against their popularity as a transport option.
There are also concerns around manufacturing.
Issues with e-bikes emerged during the Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Batteries Parliamentary Inquiry in March where fire and battery experts warned regulation was needed to restrict bad imports and inspect batteries.
EV FireSafe director Emma Sutcliffe told the inquiry the biggest risk to Australians was not from registered cars which were already subject to "strict and effective" rules, but from personal vehicles such as electric scooters, bikes, skateboards and unicycles.
"They are not subject to any regulation currently that we're aware of and they can be drop-shipped in from overseas very quickly and brought into Australia," she said.
"Personal mobility devices, particularly electric bikes and electric scooters are responsible for an enormous number of property losses, injuries and fatalities."
The inquiry follows ongoing representations about the role of e-mobility devices within the wider community.
The terms of reference for the inquiry will focus on the role of all three levels of Government in enabling and encouraging safe electrified active transport outcomes.
Shadow Minister for Transport Natalie Ward said e-bikes were a "position option for commuters and the community".
"What we want to know is do we currently have the balance right?" she said. "And where can policy be improved to support commuters and the broader community."
